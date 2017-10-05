One injured in Vineyard Haven car accident

A two-car accident in Vineyard Haven resulted in one person being taken to the hospital and shut down part of Franklin Street on Thursday morning. One driver was taken to Martha’s Vineyard Hospital, though the driver’s condition was not known by police officers on the scene.

According to Tisbury Police Lt. Eric Meisner, a white Honda pickup was taking a right onto Franklin from Center St. as a black Volkswagen was heading north on Franklin, and clipped the white car clipped the corner of the black car.

A woman and infant were being treated by Oak Bluffs EMTs on the sidewalk after the driver was moved, but seemed shaken but in good condition.