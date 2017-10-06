Thursday, Oct. 12, from 4 to 7:45 pm is National Fossil Day 2017 at the Oak Bluffs library. According to a press release, everyone is invited. It’s a drop-in and mingle event. Everyone is encouraged to bring fossils to show to others or to ask about.

There will be presenters from the Martha’s Vineyard Museum; Jessica Cundiff, Joe Martinez, and Scott Smyers from the Harvard Museum of Comparative Zoology; Betsy Dripps and Jill Bouck from the Polly Hill Arboretum; Janet Holladay of Felix Neck Wildlife Sanctuary; along with Duncan Caldwell, Jacob and Sam Gurney, Michael Wooley, Bill Moody, Anne and Wendy Fulbert, Fred Hotchkiss, and others.