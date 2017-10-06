Rape defendant testifies at trial

The trial of a California graduate student on two counts of rape and one count of witness intimidation went into its second day Thursday in Dukes County Superior Court with defendant Adam Smith testifying.

Mr. Smith was the last of six witnesses throughout the day whose testimonies largely recounted a September evening two years ago when the woman accused Mr. Smith of rape. She and two of her friends met Mr. Smith, who was on-Island attending a bachelor party, at the Seafood Shanty in Edgartown and later traveled together to a rented house in Katama. The woman told police the alleged rape and intimidation occurred in an upstairs bedroom of that house.

Testimony ended Thursday. Attorneys will make closing arguments Friday and the case will go to the jury. Reached by telephone Thursday evening, defense attorney J. Drew Segadelli said, “I have great faith in the jury system. After fair deliberation, I am optimistic he’ll be acquitted.”

Earlier in the day, in a brief courtroom exchange hours before his testimony, Mr. Smith told a reporter he was feeling confident.

During questioning by his attorney, Mr. Smith described himself as graduate teaching assistant and doctoral candidate in comparative biochemistry. He participated in drinking games at the house in Katama throughout the day with other attendees of his friend’s bachelor party and also sat down to a group dinner there, he testified. When he arrived at the Seafood Shanty between 10:30 and 11, he’d already had 6 or 7 beers and was feeling “relatively good,” Mr. Smith said. He later “locked eyes” with the woman and said they looked at each other for a long time. He said he danced with her for much of the time he was there, which included “a little bit of kissing.” He later invited the woman and her two friends back to the house in Katama, he said. In a taxi van trip to that house he said he and the woman were “relatively intimate” and that “I was definitely not sober.”

Inside the house, Mr. Smith said the woman’s friend, Bethany Herrema, offered him a condom “I don’t know if you’ll need this…” he recalled her saying. During earlier cross examination by Mr. Segadelli, Ms. Herrema said she told Mr. Smith, “I have a condom if you need one.” Mr. Segadelli asked her if she believed her friend, the woman, was drunk to which she responded “no.” In testimony the previous day, the woman said she consumed wine, beer, Adderall, and mixed drinks in addition to smoking pot.

Ms Herrema said she didn’t recall seeing Mr. Smith and the woman touch except while dancing.

“I did not see them kiss,” she said.

Mr. Smith testified that the woman suggested they go find a bed to lie down on and subsequently they went upstairs to a bedroom where he said they groped and kissed each other. “She seemed like she was relatively inebriated,” he stated, “but not falling over.” Shortly after, he said, “I proceeded to perform oral sex on her.” Afterwards Mr. Smith said they engaged in tongue kissing and the woman turned her head and began to cry. Mr. Smith stated he asked her what was the matter and she kept crying. He got off the bed and stood at its foot and kept asking what was the matter and that she kept crying and then left, he said.

He testified he was “dumbfounded” by the woman’s reaction.

“She ever tell you no, stop it?” Mr. Segadelli asked. Mr. Smith said no and denied holding her down or being kicked by her.

“Were you a gentleman that night?” Mr. Segadelli asked.

“Yes,” Mr. Smith said. The woman’s previous testimony starkly differs. While confirming she willingly went upstairs with Mr. Smith and that she kissed him while the two sat on the bed, she said she slammed the brakes on when he attempted oral sex — pushing him away and repeating “No” and “Stop”.

She testified Mr. Smith pinned her hands above her head against the bed.

“I told him he was hurting me,” she said. Sometime afterwards she testified she inadvertently got trapped in a bathroom and heard Mr. Smith laugh and say that he would kill her if she spoke of the incident.



During cross examination, prosecutor Michael Patterson referred to Mr. Smith’s previous testimony about buying two rounds of drinks for he and others in the bachelor party group and at least one drink for the woman at the Seafood Shanty for the sum of $25 in an incredulous tone. Mr. Smith conceded that may have not been the sum. The testimony induced audible laughter in the courtroom, including some jurors.

Mr. Patterson pointed out that Mr. Smith initially reported to Edgartown Police that he did not remember having oral sex with the woman. Mr. Smith asked to see the transcript of that interview and upon reviewing it conceded that he did report that.

“Is your memory better 25 months later?” Mr. Patterson asked.

“I was extremely uncomposed..,” Mr. Smith said and added he’d been denied access to an attorney for a time. “I was scared.”

Mr. Segadelli noted that both Ms. Herrema and the woman’s other friend Nina Khosrowsalafi submitted written statements within days of each other approximately two months after the alleged incident took place. When cross examining Ms. Khosrowsalafi, Mr. Segadelli asked if she communicated with Ms. Herrema about their statements. Ms. Khosrowsalafi claimed that she only talked logistically about the statements with Ms. Herrema. When pressed she said she couldn’t remember talking content with Ms. Herrema nor could she recall if she read her statement.

Ms. Herrema and Ms. Khosrowsalafi both testified that they exited the party with the woman and walked to a nearby yard where they called police after trying to call a taxi. The woman was in a fetal position, “panicky”, and unable to get up, Ms. Khosrowsalafi said. Ms. Herrema described her as “upset” and “unresponsive.”

Edgartown patrolman Ryan Ruley stated that he made two attempts to speak with the woman upon his arrival in Katama but was unsuccessful. The woman did not believe the police were the police, likewise after EMTs came on scene the woman did not believe they were EMTs, Ms. Khosrowsalafi testified.

Mr. Segadell, in questioning of Officer Ruley, a 15-year veteran of the force, asked why he did not assess whether the woman was drunk given his experience making drunken driving stops. He also attempted to discredit the officer’s investigation by asking why footage from the Seafood Shanty was never reviewed.

Judge Gary A. Nickerson did some policing of his own during the day’s proceedings, admonishing the prosecution for leading a witness and the defense for repeatedly cutting short a witness’s responses. And despite the gravity of the charges at hand, he managed to inject a touch of drollness into the trial when patrolman Ruley kept speaking after an objection was made and sustained.

“Sustained means stop. Overruled means go. Be easier if I said stop and go. [But] I have my own lingo,” he said.