Squibnocket bridge construction to start ‘any day’

Construction of a proposed bridge-like structure at Squibnocket Beach that has been the focus of a controversy for the better part of three years appears to be within days of breaking ground. A crane has been moved into place and Chilmark selectmen were told that bids are being sought on removing a revetment.

Meanwhile, opponents of the structure are making a last ditch legal effort to block it. A September land court decision gutted their efforts to compel the Chilmark zoning board of appeals, the Town of Chilmark, and Squibnocket Farm, Inc. to halt the project until it has a building permit.

Led by Chilmark residents Doug Liman and David Stork, the plaintiffs in the land court case have filed an appeal to that decision, filed a complaint with the Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection, and appealed building inspector Lenny Jason’s permit refusal to Chilmark’s zoning board of appeals, according to Chilmark counsel Ron Rappaport.

Residents of Squibnocket Farm, a residential subdivision just beyond Squibnocket Beach, have sought a more secure roadway between Squibnocket Beach and Squibnocket Pond after the revetment they have used as a driveway began to succumb to the elements and look increasing vulnerable to sea level rise. An elevated causeway arose as their plan to surmount those issues. With the beach parking lot decaying and the revetment thought to prohibit beach sand from renourishing itself, Chilmark has sought to eliminate the revetment. Though closely associated, especially in their formative stages at public meetings, the projects are separately funded and managed.

Critics of the elevated causeway have argued that the town has bent the law to suit the needs of a wealthy minority at Squibnocket Farm and have questioned the motives of town officials. A major contention of the causeway opposition is that it is an unpermitted structure — a bridge — and that it is being erected with scant oversight and little transparency. Opponents also deem it environmentally questionable and a potential eyesore if built.

While ground has not yet been broken for the elevated causeway, a large Manitowoc crane belonging to C. White Marine, a bridge, marine, and general contractor, now rests in the beach parking lot. Construction is expected to be underway “any day,” according to Chilmark zoning board of appeals administrator Chuck Hodgkinson.

Chilmark sent out an RFP for the revetment removal this week and expects to begin that project in the spring.