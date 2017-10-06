Vineyard booters tie Bishop Stang

The Martha’s Vineyard Regional High School (MVRHS) and Bishop Stang High School boys varsity soccer teams tightroped their way to a 1-1 tie on a pleasant but windy Thursday afternoon at Dan McCarthy field in Oak Bluffs in an Eastern Athletic Conference (EAC) matchup.

The Vineyarders showed every evidence of dominating the Spartans as they had earlier this season, but needed a goal late in the first half on a free kick by Gabe Bellebuono to tie the score after Bishop Stang scored on a Vineyarder own goal earlier in the match. With 21:40 to play before halftime, a Stang crossing pass in front of the net ricocheted off a Vineyarder leg and past MVRHS goalkeeper Joao Goncalves.

While the Vineyarders dominated first-half play, the second half was much tighter as Stang came out firing, forcing Mr. Goncalves to make two superb saves in the opening two minutes. Second half action was fast, furious and increasingly chippy but neither team could score.

With a tie, the Vineyarder varsity goes to 5-4-1 and takes on EAC foe Bishop Feehan High School on Oct. 12 at 3 pm at Dan McCarthy Field.

Earlier, the Vineyarder jayvee squad came from behind with two second half goals to trim the Spartan jayvees, 2-1. Diogo Goncalves scored the tying goal early in the second half and Dashiell Christy provided the game winner with about 10 minutes left. The JV team improved to 4-2-1 with the victory.