Vineyard gridders fall to Feehan

The Martha’s Vineyard Regional High School (MVRHS) football team opened the Eastern Athletic Conference (EAC) schedule Friday night at Dan McCarthy Field in Oak Bluffs against league powerhouse Bishop Feehan

The Shamrocks from Attleboro were too big, too deep, and just too good and humbled the hosts, 35-0. Bishop Feehan marched down the field with confidence and precision throughout the game, gaining 5.9 yards per carry and 344 total yards. Running back Shamus Cochrane racked up 158 yards rushing and scored two touchdowns. Quarterback Tim D’Ambrosia connected with Caleb Fauria, son of former Patriots tight end Christian Fauria, three times for 71 yards, including a 21-yard TD and threw a seven-yard touchdown pass to Brendan Campbell.

Feehan led 28-0 by halftime and scored their final touchdown on a Hayden Gill 45-yard interception return early in the third quarter.

“Tough odds…they’ve got the numbers, they’ve got the size, it’s one of those things, it’s good to play against a team of that quality and that size, because it can elevate your game in the end,” Vineyard coach Ryan Kent said after the game. “It’s a great experience for them to go through, not the way they want to do it and they don’t realize it right now, but playing teams like that will make you better eventually. We’re going into the rest of the league right now. No one else in the league is like that. When we get into that playoff system, no one else is like that. So, if I could take a positive away, it’s okay, we got that done, we played the biggest, toughest guys we’re going to and we’re going to be better for it.”

John Morris had a 57-yard kickoff return in the second quarter, caught two passes for 49 yards and led the Vineyard defense with eight tackles. The Vineyarders had 12 first downs, with running back and part-time QB Zach Moreis grinding out some decent runs and 26 hard-earned yards on nine carries. Ivan Shepherd, the primary quarterback in the game, completed two passes for 64 yards, ran for 24 yards on eight carries and made seven tackles. Michael Moore and a host of Vineyarders ended the first half with a sack of Tim D’Ambrosia. Punter Hoffman Hearn continued his solid kicking and booted a 45-yarder in the first quarter. The Vineyard cheerleaders did their part too by putting on a great halftime show.

Next up for the Vineyarders (1-4, 0-1 EAC) is a league matchup with the Bishop Stang Spartans next Friday in North Dartmouth. The kickoff is set for 6 pm.