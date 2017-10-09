Chris Cajolet leads the way in Columbus Day 5K

Vineyard runners took the top spots in the 28th annual Oak Bluffs Columbus Day 5K, on a breezy, cool and overcast Sunday morning in the Cottage City.

Chris Cajolet of West Tisbury led the field of 87 runners to the finish line, completing the East Chop course in 21:07, 15 seconds in front of Edgartown’s Bryan McShea. Phil Lamkin of Oak Bluffs took third in 21:31, with Kevin McGettigan of Belmont, New Hampshire, placing fourth in 21:52.

Coming in fifth was women’s winner Lily Moran, a member of the Vineyard Hurricanes running club and a seventh grader at the Oak Bluffs School, who clocked in at 22:00, bringing out a big roar from the crowd on both sides of Lake Avenue.

Lily was all smiles at the finish, following her win. “It was pretty windy but it wasn’t too bad, [the course] was kind of flat,” she said. Lily’s performance was all the more impressive, considering that she competed in a cross-country meet just three days ago. “I’m very, very proud of her,” added Hurricanes coach Reaan Steenkamp, a road race veteran in his own right.

Gene Hull of Cambridge finished sixth in 22:19, followed by Keith Fisher of Easthampton (22:59) in seventh, women’s runner-up Ellska Suryckova of Vineyard Haven (23:53) in eighth, Reeve Generali of Middlebury, Conn, (24:29) in ninth, and another Vineyard Hurricane, Henry Dandrea of Edgartown (24:32), in the 10th spot.

Rounding out the women’s top five were Kristin Generali of Middlebury, Conn. (24:34, 12th); Amy Kaval of Lexington (24:58, 17th); and Sarah Girotti of Winchester (25:03, 18th).

Prior to the 5K, Kevin Hicks, a freshman at Catholic Memorial High School in West Roxbury, won the .67 mile fun run with a time of 3:34. Jacob Casper of Chestnut Hill was second, five seconds back at 3:39.

Proceeds from the races benefit the Oak Bluffs School eighth grade trip to New York, Philadelphia, and Gettysburg.