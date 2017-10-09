Registration open for 2017 fall tennis classic

Martha’s Vineyard Community Tennis will host its annual fall tennis classic on Saturday, October 14 and Sunday, October 15.

Events include men’s, women’s and mixed doubles in addition to a juniors 14 and under division. Matches will be played at Farm Neck Tennis.

Entries to play must be submitted by midnight on Thursday, October 12 and can be made on the USTA website.

The event will benefit Martha’s Vineyard Community Tennis, a non-profit organization that promotes tennis programming throughout the Island.

For more information email Tony Omer (tomer@vineyard.net), Mike Johns (mjohns@farmneck.com), or Scott Smith (scott@vineyard.net).