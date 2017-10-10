Barbara Ann (Debettencourt) Jeffers died peacefully Oct. 3, 2017 at Memorial Regional Hospital in Hollywood, Fla. She had celebrated her 90th birthday in April.

Barbara, better known as Bobbi, was born on April 22, 1927 to Percy and Helen Debettencourt. She was their only child. She grew up on the Vineyard, where she learned to sew and cook. She enjoyed being in the school plays and going to the beach during her youth. After high school she attended a year of hairdressing school in New York City, before returning back to the Island to work.

She will be remembered by many for the years she spent working for the Levin family at Vineyard Dry Goods and at Sears on State Road in Vineyard Haven. Over the years she also waitressed at many local restaurants and was an active member of the American Legion in Vineyard Haven.

For several years she lived in Lakeville with her husband Otis and family. She waitressed at the Tamarack Restaurant and would see many familiar Island faces. It was during this time that her best friend, Bobbie Ann Gibson, was recovering from an auto accident at a nearby hospital. Bobbi Jeffers and her children would visit her almost daily, bringing her meals, playing cribbage or just spending time with her as she recovered. Also during this time the family grew close to another family through the hockey world who had a teenage son named Jimmy Kelley. Jimmy’s parents passed at an early age and he moved in and became family.

Family meant everything to Bobbi. She never forgot a birthday, anniversary, or special celebration. Her handwritten notes and thoughtful care packages will be missed. She was the heart and soul of her family. She was happiest with a houseful and the stove full of her homemade creations. Thanksgiving was her favorite day of the year, the more the merrier! Her fondest memories were of living on Franklin Street in Vineyard Haven. It was a neighborhood filled with Island families, and she treasured the fun times they all had together.

She had many hobbies throughout her life — sewing, dancing, gardening, and going to the beach were a few of her favorites. But her most loved was putting together photo albums of her family and friends. Over the years she carefully created close to 30 albums. It was always fun to look through them when you stopped by for a visit. After moving full time to Hollywood, Fla., she would look forward to visitors and would pull out the pictures and reminisce about the past.

Her parents Percy and Helen Debettencourt predeceased her. She is survived by her husband Otis P. Jeffers Jr., her children David Amaral, Jackie Amaral, and Peter and Rita Jeffers, grandchildren Merri and Jimmy Cestrone; Beth Amaral; Meaghan, Mason, and Mia Jeffers; great-grandchildren Anthony, Teia, Farah, and Faith Cestrone, a large extended family and many friends.

A graveside service will be held on Saturday, Oct. 28, at 1 pm at the Oak Grove cemetery in Oak Bluffs, officiated by Rev. Dr. Roger Spinney. The family will gather at the P.A. Club following the service.

In lieu of flowers, those who so desire may make a memorial donation in Barbara Jeffers’ name to the M.V. Ice Arena, P.O. Box 2062, Vineyard Haven, MA 02568.

Arrangements are under the care of the Chapman, Cole and Gleason Funeral Home, Edgartown Road, Oak Bluffs. Visit ccgfuneralhome.com for online guestbook and information.