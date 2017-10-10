James (Jim) Lever Pinder, 71, of Tisbury died on Wednesday, October 4, 2017.

Jim wanted his loved ones and friends to remember him sitting on the side of the boat smiling with a fishing pole in one hand and a beer in the other. He was a Vietnam Veteran who proudly served in the Army. Jim worked hard in many trades throughout his life. He was gifted at fixing most anything and as a natural teacher he enjoyed passing on what he knew. He was a fun loving man who liked to tell you that you missed a spot after you packed the paint and the ladder yet never hesitated to reach out to you in a time of need. He was a supportive father who enjoyed spending time with his children even more so when they exterminated spiders. After many years of visiting the Vineyard, Jim finally fulfilled his dream to live by the ocean. His life on Island provided him with much joy, especially when pursuing his favorite outdoor pastimes — boating, fishing, hunting, and eating hot fudge sundaes.

He leaves behind his three children, Cindy Pinder of New Hampshire, Christine Hoffman of Tennessee and James Pinder Jr. of Connecticut; his three grandchildren Jeffrey Blevins, Andrew Blevins, and Breianna Blevins of Tennessee; and his two younger brothers and their wives, Lee and Susan Pinder of Michigan and Michael and Annie Pinder of Florida, along with several nephews and nieces.

To memorialize Jim, raise a beer by the ocean or make a donation to the Veterans of Foreign Wars at heroes.vfw.org