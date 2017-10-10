Lisa D. Strelecki died unexpectedly on Wednesday, Oct. 4, 2017 at her home in Oak Bluffs. She was 51.

Lisa was born on Jan. 4, 1966 in Oak Bluffs the daughter of Ernest E. Pachico and Donna Shelton. She graduated from MVRHS in the class of 1984. She was a certified nurse’s aide and worked at Stop and Shop most recently.

Lisa enjoyed making jewelry, writing in her journal, being on the beach and just taking rides around the Vineyard.

Lisa is survived by her mother, Donna Shelton; her daughters, Kaleena Strelecki and Brianna Strelecki; and step-daughters, Katie, Brittany and Stephanie.

A graveside service will be held on Oct. 21, at 11 am in the New Westside Cemetery officiated by Rev. Roberta Williams.

Donations in her memory may be made to the American Diabetes Association, 2451 Crystal Drive, Suite 900, Arlington, VA 22202; 1-800-DIABETES (800-342-2383) or diabetes.org

Arrangements are under the care of the Chapman, Cole and Gleason Funeral Home, Edgartown Road, Oak Bluffs. Visit ccgfuneralhome.com for online guest book and information.