Scott Brian Schaefer, 48, of East Hartford CT, son of Robert Schaefer of Vineyard Haven, passed peacefully on October 4, 2017 after a courageous 3 1/2 year battle with cancer. He is survived by his wife Mary, his father Robert, his stepmother Eleanor and his brother Stephen. He was predeceased by his mother Patty. Over the years he has been a frequent visitor to Martha’s Vineyard, loving the Island life, boating and fishing. He was a friend to all and lived life fully until the end. Donations may be made in his name to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital. Memorial services were held in Connecticut.