Assist West Tisbury with Complete Streets plan

Help the Town of West Tisbury will host a public meeting to discuss work on a Complete Streets prioritization plan Wednesday, Oct. 25, 4:30 to 5:30 pm at the West Tisbury library.

The town and consultant team, Howard Stein Hudson, will introduce the Complete Streets program, present initial findings, and ask the community for feedback.

Complete Streets are those that provide safe and accessible options for all travel modes — walking, biking, transit, and vehicles — for people of all ages and abilities. The Complete Streets program is a MassDOT-funded initiative to help municipalities make infrastructure improvements on municipally owned roadways to better serve all users. The Town of West Tisbury has started work on a prioritization plan, and community input is a vital part of the development of this plan.

Those who can’t make the meeting can still submit ideas and comments online at wikimapping.com/wikimap/West-Tisbury.