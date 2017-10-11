Bridge Notes

At the Oct. 2, 1:15 pm game of the Edgartown Bridge Club, eight tables were in play. Finishing in first place in the North-South direction were Bea Phear and Mollie Whalen, followed by Dotti Arnold and Cheryl Neal in second, and Warren Morse and Gail Farrish in third. In the East-West direction Judy Maynes and Lou Winkelman finished in first place, followed by Dave Donald and Barbara Silk in second, and Barbara Besse and Deirdre Ling in third.

At the Oct. 3, 7 pm game of the Martha’s Vineyard Bridge Club in Vineyard Haven, 11 pairs competed for a club championship. Finishing in first place overall were Eric Stricoff and Rhonda Cohen, followed by Mollie Whalen and Barbara Silk in second, Barbara Besse and Sandy Lindheimer in third, and Deirdre Ling and Michel Riel in fourth.

At the Oct. 5, 7 pm game of the Island Bridge Club in West Tisbury, eight pairs competed. Dave Donald and Michel Riel finished in first place, followed by Linda Schapiro and Bill Blakesley in second. Tied for third place were Diane Drake, playing with Barbara Alleyne, and Caroline Baum, playing with Ken Judson.