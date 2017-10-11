Feds ignore objections to Cape Wind

To the Editor:

The federal government is continuing to ignore us when it comes to Cape Wind. The recent rubberstamp of Cape Wind’s long-term lease of 46 square miles of Nantucket Sound disregards the wishes of the state, the local government, and the Wampanoag tribes on both Martha’s Vineyard and Cape Cod.

Why don’t the feds realize this project is too expensive, outdated, and unwanted in our waters? Over the objections of the locals, the U.S. Department of the Interior first issued a lease to Cape Wind in 2010. In 2017, nothing has changed. The Steamship Authority, fishermen, the Cape and Islands delegation, the tribes, and many others all wrote to Interior department telling them Cape Wind does not belong in Nantucket Sound, there are far too many conflicts here and to cancel Cape Wind’s lease. Their response? To continue to ignore us and instead rubber stamp approval. The result? Cape Wind has development rights to our precious Sound — rights they can use to build 130 massive wind turbines, or rights they can sell to another developer through the year 2041!

We should remain concerned about our waters, our safety, and our natural resources and keep fighting this ridiculous misuse of our precious Sound. Please contact your local, state, and federal representatives and tell them to end Cape Wind’s lease to 46 square miles of our seabed. Until that happens, Nantucket Sound remains vulnerable.

​June Parker

Vineyard Haven