Fifth annual Truckin’ MV

Kids of all ages are invited to attend Truckin’ MV, the annual fundraiser hosted by Vineyard Montessori School (VMS). According to a press release, Truckin’ MV is an opportunity for kids to see, touch, interact with and explore dozens of cool, big trucks and vehicles. They can enjoy getting behind the wheel of their favorite fire truck, police cruiser, cherry picker, and excavator, and will be able to meet the folks who power them up.

Truckin’ MV is Saturday, Oct. 21, from 11 am to 1:30 pm at the Martha’s Vineyard Regional High School parking lot. Food and snacks will be available for purchase.

Tickets are $10 per child (up to age 12) and $25 a family. There is no charge for children under age one. Proceeds benefit the children at the Vineyard Montessori School. Parent supervision is required, and cameras are highly recommended.

The Vineyard Montessori School would like to thank Island businesses that make Truckin’ MV possible. For more information, visit vineyardmontessori.com or go to facebook @Vineyard Montessori.