Honoring lives no matter how short

Honor Pregnancy and Infant Loss Remembrance Day this Saturday, Oct. 14, at 4:30 pm. The MV Walk for Our Angel Babies begins at Little Bridge in Oak Bluffs and continues along the bikepath across State Beach. The Island will honor babies gone-too-soon in this second annual event. The walk will be followed by a moment of silence, candle lighting, and a flower release into the ocean. Candles, flowers, shells, baby tags, and light snacks and refreshments will be provided. The event is free, but those interested in making a donation can visit gofundme.com/rxy6hs.