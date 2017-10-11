M.V. Chamber Music Society concert this weekend

The West Tisbury library will host a fall concert on Sunday, Oct. 15, at 3:30 pm. According to a press release, members of Quartet San Francisco, Jeremy Cohen and Andres Vera, will perform a variety of duets for violin and cello from three different centuries by composers such as Bach, Beethoven, Cohen, and more. The concert is presented by the Martha’s Vineyard Chamber Music Society, and is funded through grants provided by MVYouth and the Peter and Elizabeth C. Tower Foundation.

Andrés Vera is a soloist and a chamber and orchestral musician who has performed in venues throughout the U.S., Europe, the Caribbean, and Asia. He performs the classical cello and the Baroque cello. Mr. Vera is a founding member of San Francisco’s acclaimed Cello Street Quartet, and is the newest member of the Grammy-nominated Quartet San Francisco. A native of Puerto Rico, according to the press release, Mr. Vera brings a rich mix of cultural influences to his playing. He studied with Michael Erwin, David Cole, Ross Harbaugh, Jean-Michel Fonteneau, Jennifer Culp, Mark Sokol, and Paul Hersh.

Classically trained and a student of Itzhak Perlman and Anne Crowden, Jeremy Cohen’s style reflects his respect for a wide range of violinists from Perlman and Fritz Kreisler to Joe Venuti and Eddie South. According to the press release, Mr. Cohen has performed as soloist with numerous orchestras, including the Virginia Symphony, the California Symphony, and the Reno Philharmonic. His recording credits include motion picture and television soundtracks as well serving as concertmaster on recordings with Linda Ronstadt, Ray Charles, Aaron Neville, Howard Keel, and Cleo Laine. He appeared on Carlos Santana’s Grammy-winning CD “Supernatural” and the original “Star Wars” compilation CD with John Williams. On the stage he was the solo violinist in “Forever Tango” and “The Best Little Whorehouse in Texas” and has toured and recorded with the 2006 Grammy winners, the Turtle Island String Quartet.

The concert is free and open to the public.