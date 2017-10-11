Mink Meadows hosts golf tournament

On Sunday, Oct. 1, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Cape Cod and the Islands hosted their annual M.V. Golf Fore Kids Tournament at Mink Meadows. According to a press release, team winners went to J.C. Murphy, Bruce Stone, Lenny Vanderhoop, and Gary Blodgett.

It was a beautiful day on the course and all the golfers were in high spirits as golfers started early with complimentary breakfast from Edgartown Meat and Fish Market and Humphrey’s. After a full day of swinging, golfers enjoyed lunch, catered by Truly Scrumptious, while raffle winners were announced and thank-you gifts were given to all tournament participants.

Big Brothers Big Sisters is a donor-dependent organization that matches one-to-one friendships with children and adults.

For more information about joining the Big Brothers Big Sisters program, please visit bbbscci.org or to join the Golf Committee next year, reach out to regional director, J.R. Mell at jrmell@bbbscci.org or 508-771-5150 ext. 101.