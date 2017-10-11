MVRHS golfers sweep Clippers, qualify for state tournament

The Vineyard varsity golfers defeated the Falmouth Clippers 263-290 last Friday at Farm Neck Golf Club in Oak Bluffs to clinch a berth in the state tournament. The Vineyarders followed up with another win over the Clippers on Monday afternoon at the Woods Hole Country Club, by the count of 252-274.

At Farm Neck, senior captain Jack Murray led the way with a 37. Benny Binder and Andrew Marchand both carded a 43, while Petey Gillis and Lizzie Williamson each shot 46. Aiden Marek rounded out the top six scores by shooting a 48.

The Vineyarders were even better in the return match. Jack Murray again had the low score for MV, with a 38 and only six strokes separated the next five golfers. Petey Gillis shot a 41, followed by David Krauthamer (42), Andrew Marchand (43), Aiden Marek (44) and Benny Binder (44).

Vineyard coach Doug DeBettencourt was especially impressed by his team’s play on Monday. “I think we had a decent match against Falmouth at home, but we played particularly well at Woods Hole,” he said. “Jack Murray, my senior captain, has been really outstanding all year.”

The Vineyarders (8-3) play at Eastern Athletic Conference (EAC) rival Coyle and Cassidy on Oct. 11, host Dennis-Yarmouth on Oct. 12, and close out the regular season on Monday at Farm Neck with another EAC match, against Bishop Stang. The teams tee-off at 2:45 pm.