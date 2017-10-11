MVRHS sports highlights October 5-11

Girls soccer

Vineyard 0, Dennis-Yarmouth 0

The Vineyarders and Dolphins shared the points on Tuesday afternoon at Dan McCarthy Field in Oak Bluffs.

Both teams had their chances to win the match, especially in the second half. MV’s Rose Engler skimmed a bending 20-yard shot off the top right corner of the crossbar with less than 5 minutes remaining and nearly scored 20 minutes earlier with a shot across the crease that came within inches of crossing the goalline inside the left post. The Vineyarders put 10 shots on goal during the match.

“We had possession most of the second half and I’m happy with that,” Vineyard varsity assistant coach Nicole Pearson said. “We kept things positive today, so that’s good.”

Vineyard keeper Ruby Reimann made two stops at close range in the second half and finished with 14 saves on the day. “A clean sheet from a freshman keeper in varsity, I can’t ask for more than that,” said Vineyard goalkeeping coach Ryan White.

Field hockey

Vineyard 8, Brockton 0

The Vineyarders overwhelmed the Boxers on Oct. 5 in Brockton. Addy Hayman, Mackenzie Condon, and Skyla Harthcock each tallied twice. Hailey Meader and Allyce Guyther scored the other Vineyard goals.

Vineyard 4, Tahanto 1

Addy Hayman and Abby Marchand scored early in the first half as the Vineyarders improved to 7-2 with a comfortable win over the Stags, Tuesday afternoon in Boylston. Emily Gazzaniga put the visitors ahead 3-0 by halftime and Mackenzie Condon added the fourth Vineyard goal in the second half. Condon, Lily Pigott, and Hailey Meader all had assists on the day.

Becca Lima was stellar in the Vineyard net. The Stags spoiled her shutout bid with one tick left on the clock, scoring on a penalty corner. Audrey McCarron and Meghan Sonia were defensive standouts.

MV hosts Bishop Stang on Oct. 12 at 3 pm with the Eastern Athletic Conference (EAC) championship on the line.