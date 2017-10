Celebrate our eldest of ancestors today at the Oak Bluffs library at 4 pm. The library hosts this annual National Fossil Day event for kids and families to drop in, mingle, and learn more about our prehistoric past. Discover the science of archeology, bring fossils to share, show others, or bring your questions. Guest presenters will display fossils of their own, and be available for discussion. The event is free and open to all ages. For more information, visit oakbluffslibrary.org.