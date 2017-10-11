New director of underwriting at mvyradio

Former business executive John McMahon has been named the new director of underwriting at Martha’s Vineyard based WMVY, effective Sept. 18. According to a press release, the listener and local business supported station serves much of the Cape and Newport with its greatly expanded FM signals at 88.7 and 96.5. Mr. McMahon will focus and expand corporate sponsorship opportunities for WMVY on Martha’s Vineyard, the upper and mid Cape, and the Newport area.

“John joins a strong and seasoned team here at WMVY, and we know he’s the right person to increase our engagement with prospective and current members and sponsors,” said Louisa Gould, executive director of Friends of mvyradio.

“I am proud and pleased to join the mvyradio team,” said Mr. McMahon, adding, “WMVY is much loved for its authentic music and pivotal role in supporting community activities, the arts, and local musicians. Visitors fall in love with the Cape and Martha’s Vineyard and listen in on mvyradio’s streaming services from all over the world. This is truly local content with a global appeal, making the station an excellent investment for local and regional businesses that want to reach our highly devoted, active, and upscale audience.”

Prior to joining WMVY, Mr. McMahon ran a consulting and sales company focused on business-to-business market development; he received his MBA from Western New England College. He was born and educated in Ireland, is married to Donna Berman, and has four children. His son Griffin is music director at St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church in Edgartown.