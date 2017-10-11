Seasonal residents give pantry a boost

To the Editor:

The Island Food Pantry expresses great thanks to the many summer residents who have stopped by the pantry, and for our purple boxes with food remaining from their time here on Martha’s Vineyard. We also express thanks to the several real estate firms who collected unused food from their clients. Point B Realty again this year, as well as SandCastle, SeaCoast and SandPiper. We had a definite bump in our donations over the past few weeks, which is most appreciated.

We also want to thank a number of seasonal businesses that have called us to donate food. A few of special note are: Camp Jabberwocky, which gave us a large amount of healthy snacks; Lobsterville Bar and Grill, which donated a very large amount of frozen and non-perishable food; the Chappaquiddick Beach Club, which donated a large amount of frozen meats as well as non-perishables, and the Katama Store. In addition, from one of our year-round pillars, we received a freezer full of frozen chicken breasts from Stop & Shop, a treat for our shoppers.

These donations are appreciated for giving us a little head start on the large amounts of food that we are needing as our winter season is getting underway.

Thank you,

Margaret Hannemann

Director, Island Food Pantry