Steamship Authority may offer trucks summer discounts for later travel

In an effort to appease Falmouth residents complaining about early-morning noise, the Steamship Authority is proposing a discount for freight shippers willing to take later ferries to Martha’s Vineyard from Woods Hole.

The proposed 2018 ferry schedule for the Woods Hole to Martha’s Vineyard run will be up for consideration when the board comes to Oak Bluffs at 9:30 am Tuesday, Oct. 17, at the Oak Bluffs Public Library.

Under the proposal, freight shippers who make reservations “for larger trucks not to travel early in the morning during the summer months” will be given a discount, according to a draft of the SSA agenda item. Discounts would be for trucks 40 feet or more in length, which would receive the same one-way fare for 3-space trucks — namely, $154.50, the agenda item states. The bigger the truck, the more the discount.

Discounted fares would be available only for travel Mondays through Thursdays and trucks “would not be allowed to travel on a standby basis,” the agenda item states.

Along with the proposed discounts, truck drivers would be instructed “not to exceed the speed limit on any roads in Falmouth or go over 35 mph, the agenda item states.