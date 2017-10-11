Take a virtual journey with traveler Helene Barr

Traveler and West Tisbury resident Helene Barr will give a presentation about her recent trip to Tuscany, Granada, and Barcelona on Wednesday, Oct. 18, from 5 to 6 pm at the West Tisbury library. According to a press release, you can take a virtual trip through images of art, architecture, scenery, and gardens.

Ms. Barr first traveled to Italy in 1960 as a teenager. She has also participated in Marsha Winsryg’s Italy tour. In addition to traveling, Helene has had over 20 years experience in garden writing and floral design.

This event is free and open to the public; refreshments will be served.