Thankful for ZBA’s vote

To the Editor:

On behalf of Islanders who are already benefiting from the use of medical marijuana and those who will in the near future, I wish to thank the West Tisbury Zoning Board of Appeals (ZBA) for unanimously voting in favor of issuing the special permit to establish the dispensary.

Although we may be a year away from being able to provide much-needed relief to Islanders struggling with the effects of cancer treatments, Parkinson’s Disease, debilitating MS, arthritis and ALS, we are moving ahead diligently, conscientiously, and with a strong commitment to professionalism.

With the ZBA’s approval, the dispensary will be at 510 State Road in the town’s mixed business district. Cultivation and processing will take place at our facility on Dr. Fisher Road. Both facilities will have state-of-the-art security systems to ensure patient and public safety.

Geoff Rose

CEO, Patient Centric of Martha’s Vineyard