U-10 boys dominate soccer tournament

Last weekend, a team of under-10 boys competed in the 36th annual Natick Columbus Day soccer tournament. The team returned as multi-day champions, coming out undefeated from the two-day tournament.

The team won its first game against Sharon Youth Soccer decisively, 9-0. The second game on Saturday versus Arlington proved a more difficult victory. It required a come-from-behind series of goals, comprised of penalty kicks by Yury DeMoraes and a one-touch blast by Cuinn Borella, but ultimately Arlington was defeated by one goal, 4-3.

On Sunday, the team faced Newton Soccer, winning the game, 3-1. Aeneas Forrester provided a key go-ahead goal. Their last game against Cambridge drew a result of 2-0, and the boys went home undefeated, and with the medals to prove it.

Landon Lepine, Asher Savva, and Caleb Miller demonstrated great athleticism and poise to help their teammates with their defensive skill. Midfielders Floyd Hershey, Chris da Silva, Beau Linderson, and Chris Marcal, as well as defenders Griffin Buehler, Beckett Kochi, and Joao Nunes were critical to the team’s success.

The team was comprised of 13 players from the M.V. Youth Soccer recreational league who trained with Coach Bruce Desmarais.