Firefighters respond to Oak Bluffs fire

At approximately 12:50 p.m. on Friday afternoon, first responders from four towns responded to a fully engulfed structure fire at 117 New York Ave. in Oak Bluffs.

Acrid, heavy smoke filled the air as firefighters worked to extinguish the blaze, which appeared to be contained by about 1:30. Firefighters and EMT’s from Oak Bluffs, Edgartown, Tisbury and West Tisbury responded to the call.

There was apparently no one inside the house when first responders arrived.

One firefighter was taken to the Martha’s Vineyard Hospital for smoke inhalation.

The ranch house, at the corner of Chickawaukee Street and New York Avenue was one of two structures on the lot. A small sign indicated the property to be the “Martha’s Vineyard Racquet Club Resort.”

It was built in 1950 according to the Dukes County Assessor’s database.

The owner, Claudette Robinson Niles, had apparently walked to downtown Oak Bluffs and was not in the building at the time, according to Oak Bluffs Police Chief Erik Blake.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.