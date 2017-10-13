MVRHS boys booters beat Feehan

Vineyarders at top of EAC with one league match to play.

1 of 5

The Martha’s Vineyard Regional High School (MVRHS) boys varsity soccer team moved to the top of the Eastern Athletic Conference (EAC) standings with a gritty 2-0 win over Bishop Feehan High School on Thursday afternoon at cool and windy Dan McCarthy Field in Oak Bluffs. If the Vineyarders defeat Coyle and Cassidy at home on Friday, October 20, they will clinch the league crown. MV beat the Warriors, 8-0, in the first meeting between the teams on Oct. 3 in Taunton.

The Vineyarders and the Shamrocks of Bishop Feehan entered the game tied for the league lead at 2-1-1. The Vineyarders got the game-winner 10 minutes into the match on a beautiful play when sophomore co-captain Morgan Estrella sent midfielder Albert Miles streaking down the left side with a long pass from the Vineyarder side of the field.

Mr. Miles beat his defender and rolled a 20-yard shot beyond the reach of the charging Feehan goalkeeper into the far corner of the net. Sophomore striker Manny DaSilva provided a second-half insurance goal with 15:30 left on a nifty give and go on which co-captain Miles Jordi led Mr. Estrella down the left side from midfield.

Mr. Estrella outbodied a defender in the box, dribbled-deked the goalkeeper and rolled the ball into the far corner.

With the win, the young Vineyarders improve to 6-4-1 overall and moved a step closer to qualifying for the state tournament.

The JV Vineyarders also prevailed over the Shamrocks by a 1-0 count, with a first-half goal by Dashiell Christy, his second game-winner in a row.

The Vineyarders next visit Barnstable High School on Saturday, Oct. 14 at 6 pm.