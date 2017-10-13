REAL ESTATE TRANSACTIONS: OCTOBER 2–6, 2017

Edgartown

October 2, Martha Smith and Charles J. Smith sold 64 Saddle Club Road to James K. Lindsay and David Kuhns for $889,000.

October 3, Richard M. Danziger, trustee of Danziger Realty Nominee Trust, sold 36 Smith’s Way to Richard A. and Holly H. Bonomo, trustees of 36 Smith’s Way Nominee Realty Trust, for $8,000,000.

October 5, Norman P. and Jean M. Rousseau, trustees of Norman P. and Jean M. Rousseau Trust, sold 4 Caleb’s Common Lane to Peter B. and Tina M. Vaz for $781,500.

October 6, Cottage Street Partners LLC sold 55 Cottage St. to Richard G.J. and Claire B. O’Hare for $2,300,000.

Oak Bluffs

October 2, Thomas and Patricia Bransford sold 289 Barnes Rd. to Colin P. Mahony and Katherine Mahony for $2,175,000.

October 2, James R. Wolfson, trustee of Steven J. Wolfson 2016 Trust, and Robert A. Cook sold 30 Massasoit Ave. to CCCE LLC for $705,000.

October 6, Junior and Kimberly Harewood sold 20 Nahomon St. to Karen F. Holmes-Ward for $629,000.

October 6, James E. Thomas and Pamela Hutchenson sold 165 New York Ave. to James E. Thomas and Alex S. Santos for $50,000.

Tisbury

October 3, David W. and Barbara L. Donaldson sold 287 State Rd. to Dawn M. Bellante for $365,000.

October 3, William Bryan Gamble and Therese C. Gamble sold 26 Bernard Circle to Rodney Pope and Robin D. Stone for $695,000.

October 4, John A. Luke Jr., trustee of Joy Carter Luke 2017 Trust, sold his entire ¾ undivided interest in 404 Bigelow Rd. and his entire 3/8 undivided interest in 23 Yacht Club Rd. to Osprey Realty LLC for $1,875,000.

October 6, Agnes D. Dalley (a/k/a Agnes D. Burch), individually and as trustee with Sarah Dalley Dannon, trustees of the residuary trust under the will of Lawrence C. Dalley, Jr., sold 15 Holly Tree Lane to Zachary E. Rosenburg and Elizabeth F. McCartney for $850,000.

West Tisbury

October 2, Ernest J. Jaxtimer, trustee of JNJ Realty Trust, sold 40 Old Courthouse Rd. to Huseby Meadows LLC for $610,000.

October 2, Jonathan Kelly and Michael Cocolla sold 158 Vineyard Meadow Farms Rd. to Lawrence J. Kalis and Robin Kalis for $850,000.