The Times wins Newspaper of the Year

The Martha’s Vineyard Times was awarded the weekly Newspaper of the Year at Thursday’s New England Newspaper & Press Association (NENPA) fall conference in Natick.

The Times was recognized as the best weekly for newspapers with a circulation of 8,000 or more. NENPA is a professional trade organization with more than 450 member newspapers throughout New England’s six state region.

The judges reviewed a mandatory entry from March and The MV Times submitted a second edition for consideration.

“It’s very gratifying to be recognized by peers, and this award is a well-deserved tribute to the effort and professionalism of each member of the Times team — editorial, sales, design and production,” publisher Peter Oberfest said. “Barbara and I couldn’t be more grateful or more proud.”

“I’m a newcomer here, but after working with this tremendous team for close to seven months, this comes as no surprise,” news editor George Brennan said. “The Times staff is dedicated to bringing our readers the most comprehensive coverage of news, sports, and events possible. This is actually a win for our readers, as well, because we couldn’t put out a winning newspaper without your willingness to share your stories with us.”

It was a good day for the Cape and Islands at the awards ceremony. The Provincetown Banner, Nantucket Inquirer & Mirror, and Cape Cod Times also took home awards.