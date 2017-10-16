Judith Ann Nichols, of Vineyard Haven died on Sunday, Oct. 15, 2017 at the Martha’s Vineyard Hospital. She was 78. Judy was married to Stephen F. Nichols. A graveside service will be held on Wed., Oct 18 at 2:15 pm in the Oak Grove Cemetery, State Road, Vineyard Haven. Donations may be made in her memory to St. Jude’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or stjude.org

