Margaret Ella Lee Bernard, better known as Maggie, of Oak Bluffs, died on Oct. 5, 2017, at Windemere Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. Maggie was born April 1, 1934 to Rose Ferriera Goodick of Tisbury and Robert Goodick of Nova Scotia. Margaret was the beloved wife of Edmund Joseph Bernard, who predeceased her in August 2015. She is survived by her son Edmund Robert Goodick Bernard, Jr. and her daughter Jennifer Bernard both of Oak Bluffs.

I now wish to pay tribute to the woman Margaret Bernard was. My mom was a kind and very gentle person who was extremely private. She had a deep love for God and loved to spend time enjoying nature, walking, and was an avid photographer. She was a model in the 1950’s and specialized in black and white photography, as well as color slides and still life photography. She loved to spend time in her home and yard and was a perfectionist in everything she did. In her early seventies she suffered numerous strokes and became a resident at Windemere Nursing and Rehabilitation. That is when I truly saw what my mom was made of. She never lost her kindness, her gentleness, her class or her integrity. She always gave her most beautiful smile to everyone at Windemere, regardless of what she was going through. She was always a true lady and a woman of incredible strength. How deeply she will be missed by all her family and those who knew her. She was a true gem.

A private service will be held for family in the spring 2018. Donations in memory of Maggie can be made to Windemere Nursing and Rehabilitation, PO Box 1747, Oak Bluffs, MA 02557.

