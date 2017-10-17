Aquinnah: Cranberry day

Cranberry Day was last Tuesday, and it looks like everyone had a great time. I heard that not all the cranberries were ripe yet, but that just means that there’s more for later. The weather was beautiful, and there were many eager hands searching and picking at the bogs. I always love seeing the photos of all the children picking and the group shot at the end. Congratulations on a good harvest.

At the library this week, Story Time is on Thursday at 3:30 pm and Saturday at 10:30 am. The After-School Club is on Thursday at 4 pm. There is a special event this Thursday at 5 pm: The library is offering an Acrylic Landscape Painting Workshop. On Saturday, you can come in and make a flying bat from 11 am to 3 pm. And there will be a Halloween party on Tuesday, Oct. 31, starting at 3 pm. Please come in costume to get some treats, and no dirty tricks, please.

This Saturday, Oct. 21, Martha’s Vineyard Community Services will host Electronics Disposal Day from 9 am to 2 pm. You can bring the old electronics moldering in your basement to the MVCS campus (right next to the YMCA) and pay a small fee to have them disposed of properly off-Island. They take pretty much everything, including appliances, power cords, dehumidifiers, computers, cell phones, washers, scrap metal, and more. Trust me, it is worth every penny to do this. You reclaim precious space in your house, MVCS makes some extra money, and there are fewer broken appliances and computers on the Island. It’s a win all around.

When you are finished disposing of your electronics, you can go across the street to “Truckin’ M.V.” from 11 am to 1:30 pm at the Martha’s Vineyard Regional High School parking lot. This is an annual fundraiser that the Vineyard Montessori School does. Kids (and adults) can come and explore all kinds of trucks, including fire trucks, police cruisers, excavators, and cherry pickers. Food and snacks will be available for purchase. Parent supervision is required, and cameras are highly recommended. (Tickets are $10 for kids and $25 for a family.)

If you want to be on the Aquinnah Trick or Treating list, please contact me and I will put you on. Congratulations to Noah Manning, who was elected as one of the co–vice presidents of the West Tisbury Student Council.

Some very cool people are celebrating their birthdays this month: Happy birthday to Jenna Petersiel, who celebrates on the 22nd. Happy birthday to Curtis Langer, who celebrates on the 24th, and Isaac Taylor, who celebrates on the 25th.