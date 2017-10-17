A book talk with John Merrow

On Sunday, Oct. 29, at 3:30 pm at the West Tisbury library, local author John Merrow will give a presentation in honor of his newly released book, “Addicted to Reform: A 12-Step Program to Rescue Public Education.” According to a press release, Mr. Merrow will explain how superficial (and often seemingly successful) school reforms have kept us from addressing the real issues and what can be done about it. He will also show a few short videos from his long career covering public education for “PBS NewsHour” and NPR. Refreshments will be served. This event is free and open to the public.

John Merrow recently retired after 41 years of reporting on education. During his career, he filed from every U.S. state and a half dozen countries. He received two George Foster Peabody Awards, the George Polk Award, and the prestigious McGraw Prize in Education. He and his wife now live in Edgartown.