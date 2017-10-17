Chilmark: Check your road signs

This week there was a really close call, and thanks to the crazy bravery of Contemporary Landscapes crew member Gilmar Alvez, an Abel’s Hill home is still standing. However, our Chilmark assistant fire chief, Tim Carroll, has this message to all private road owners/dwellers: You must “post clear directional signs, especially at intersections. Otherwise [you] run the risk of firefighters losing time en route to fire calls.” GPS “cannot be relied on” once a fire truck leaves public roads.” So check your road signs, and keep everyone safe.

When I took on the writing of the Chilmark column, the first person to reach out to me, offering support, and a weekly update on the Flanders Field Softball games was the mild-mannered and much loved pipe-smoking unofficial softball commissioner, Bill Edison of Menemsha and Elk, California. This week Bill Edison passed away at his California home. He is an Island baseball legend, having taught many kids at the Chilmark Community Center how to play the game. Wishing his extended family and friends peace and comfort.

It’s time for Electronics Disposal Day, where you can recycle air conditioners, cell phones, computers, copiers, dehumidifiers, fax machines, microwaves, monitors, laptops, printers, refrigerators, scanners, stereo equipment, televisions, washers and dryers, and scrap metal. There is a 10 percent discount for full carloads. All proceeds benefit Martha’s Vineyard Community Services, so head over to MVCS at 111 Edgartown Rd. between 9 am and 2 pm on Saturday, Oct. 21. For fees, ranging from $2 to $30 an item, see bit.ly/elecdisposal. For questions, call 508-693-7900, ext. 267.

Jellybone Rivers and the Maniacs of the Heart return to the West Tisbury library for a kids rock concert on Saturday, Oct. 21 at 3 pm.

Chilmark School’s fourth and fifth graders will hold their annual October Fair on Friday, Oct. 27, to raise money for Unicef. Help support the Chilmark Preschool enrichment programs by booking a family portrait session with Anthony Esposito, from 1 to 5 pm at the Tisbury Water Works: Cost is $100. Each session includes a high-resolution digital file of photos — perfect for holiday cards or family archives. To book your session, call 781-799-9941. Sessions are 15 minutes long.

It’s almost time for the 40th Chilmark Women’s Symposium, on Saturday, Oct. 28, from 9 am to noon at the Chilmark Community Center. The topic is “Sharing.” The event is free, but breakfast goodies and donations are welcome to help cover expenses. Please join Dena Porter to continue celebrating her first solo photo exhibit, “Water, in Its Many Forms,” in the meeting room on Saturday, Oct. 21, from 2:30 to 4:30 pm. The show is up through Oct. 27.

The “Stories and Songs” program continues at the Chilmark library on Tuesdays and Saturdays at 10:30 am. Stop by the Wednesday After-School Program from 3 to 4 pm to read picture books and then create in a related craft.

Halloween-crafting fun has started, with scarecrow heads, ghost and skeleton mobiles, masks, and more. The Offseason Library Cafe is open to stop in and enjoy cookies and hot drinks, including coffee, tea, and cocoa. Take a break from the weather and come inside to enjoy your lunch at the library. For questions or information, the library can be reached at 508-645-3360.

Chilmark Church Tuesday Pizza Nights at 6 pm have started, and all are welcome. Free food, conversation, and community.

Have a great week.