Edgartown: Satisfying slime

I usually sit down to write my column on Sunday nights, and it’s usually on the downhill side of a busy day, as I’m contemplating the preceding day and week. And I almost always have something that I’m pondering or figuring out, and oftentimes, I share it with you. This week I’m not pondering much of anything. I’m not methodically thinking about changing the world. I’m not contemplating what would make my life better or richer or more amazing. Today, apparently, I’m just being relaxed. Being calm. Being focused. Being fun. Being happy.

For those of you who know me, you know this is not a normal state for me. I’m busy. I’m overscheduled. I’m intense, and I’m always thinking about what’s coming next. I quite like where I am today, and I think I’ll try to stay here for a while. My insides and my outsides must be very much in tune with each other. I don’t know how I got here, but I sure hope I stay.

Okay, I’ve got to tell you. Amelia and I enjoy watching slime videos together. Well, more accurately, Amelia likes watching them, and she has drawn me into this odd ritual. For those of you who aren’t aware, making slime has become one of the latest “things” with kids. It rose to popularity last spring. Basically it’s just like the slime we had as kids — a weird gelatinous substance made with glue, borax, soap, shaving cream, and water. And then you can add all sorts of extras to your mix.

So among the trends with this slime boom are videos of people making different kinds of slime. And they are oddly satisfying to watch. And, naturally, they inspired us to make our own. Today’s batch included adding silver leaf (a food coloring) to a clear batch, and tiny Styrofoam balls to another batch. It was fun to spend some time with my girl and even more fun to watch her have such a good time. And the end results were extremely entertaining to play with.

My time with these guys is short. Riley is a senior, and Amelia is a sophomore. I wish I could slow that clock down. In the meantime, I’m trying to embrace every magical little moment. And what I’m discovering is that they are all magical if I look through the right eyes.

Happy birthday wishes go out to my cousin, John Goodwin, who celebrated on Oct. 14, Gwyneth Wallace and Lizzy Bradley on Oct. 20, and Mary Morano on Oct. 21. I hope you all had and will have magical days filled with many happy surprises.

Congratulations to Jamie Craig and our boy, Riley, for defending their titles at the Rod and Gun Club’s competitions last weekend. Jamie continues to reign as the large bore champion, while Riley once again took the small bore champion title.

Mark your calendars for the Edgartown School PTA’s Annual Spooktacular Halloween Party. This fun- and fright-filled fiesta will be on Friday, Oct. 27, from 5 till 7 pm in the school gym. Dress up as your favorite ghoulie or ghostie, or maybe something cute and funny, and venture over to the school for some plain old Halloween fun.

Congratulations to all who fished the Martha’s Vineyard Bass and Bluefish Derby. I didn’t follow the derby at all this year, but I heard some stories of amazing fish being caught, and I know some of my students, like Jocie Smith and Mikey Waters, were out there all month trying to land some award winners. They’d come into school and share their excitement with me from time to time. There’s not much better than a kid who is excited about something, and “almost” getting on the board is just as exciting as a trophy for them. I hope everyone had fun and made some stories to share with generations to come.

The Edgartown library will hold its annual Halloween party on Tuesday, Oct. 31, from 3 pm till 4:30 pm. Venture to the library for some spooky fun, and then head out to trick-or-treat with the masses.

That’s it for this week. The old adage is no news is good news, but around here it just means that I don’t have much to share. Please feel free to send me some news: Birthday wishes, anniversaries, travels, updates on family and friends, or upcoming events are more than welcome. Have a great week ahead.