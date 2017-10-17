John C. McLaughlin, beloved husband, father, grandfather, uncle, and friend, died Jan. 23, 2017, of cardiac arrest.

Born in Pawtucket, R.I., and raised in Cumberland Hill, he was the eldest son of Helen and John J. McLaughlin. He was a graduate of Mt. St. Charles class of 1959 and St. Francis University, Loretto, Penn., class of 1963. He spent three years in the Peace Corps, serving in Costa Rica and Sierra Leone, Africa.

In 1971, he headed to California to pursue an acting career which became a 45-year success, appearing in film, theater, and hundreds of commercials.

He leaves his wife Diana, daughter Molly, and granddaughter Elcie, all of California. His siblings, Joan Dunayer of Edgartown, Kathleen Rodrigues of Darien, Conn., Joseph McLaughlin of Roslindale, Patricia Slattery of Cumberland, R.I., and the late James P. McLaughlin. His much loved nieces, Kathleen Dougherty of Los Angeles, Kara Merry of West Tisbury, Helen Rodrigues of Boston, Mary Frances of Darien, Conn., and Olivia Rodrigues of Darien, Conn. His nephews Patrick Dougherty of Hanover, Steven Dunayer of New York City, and John Rodrigues of Darien, Conn. His cherished cousins, the Costello and Moran families.

A graveside service is planned for Friday, Oct. 20, 2017, at St. Francis Cemetery, 163 Smithfield Ave., Pawtucket, RI at 1 pm.