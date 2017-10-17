Oak Bluffs: Autumn crowds

Here we are gliding into fall without the sudden change of the end of summer as has occurred in years past. Back then, September’s ending meant that crowds of people left, houses were shuttered, and only a few stores and restaurants remained opened. Now, as I make my way down into town, there are fewer people about, but many stores still try to lure you in with tempting sales and merchandise displayed on the sidewalks. It’s still crowded, parking spaces are difficult to find and although you may occasionally see a familiar face, they are in the minority. How pleasant to see that the flower beds and buckets along the sidewalks and bulkhead are now refreshed with fall blooms and so well taken care of. No matter the cooler, less sunny days, those colors here and there bring some color and light to us all.

We were sad to read of the passing of Maggie Bernard. She was the smiling face that always greeted you at Bernard’s nursery, and then over the past few years, at Windemere, where she resided. I saw her frequently there when I was visiting my husband and she always seemed content and beautiful. Condolences to Jennifer and Robbie on the loss of their mother.

We were able to observe first-hand the efficiency of our fire department last week as they fought a house fire on New York Avenue. To gain access to downtown meant taking many detours as the main streets were blocked off to allow access for fire trucks and EMS personnel from Tisbury, Edgartown, and West Tisbury. The towns supported our department in extinguishing the flames. Well done, and thank you to all.

The 10th annual awareness walk to end domestic violence will take place, Saturday, Oct. 28, in Edgartown. The two-mile walk, sponsored by Community Services’ Connect to End Violence, will start at the Edgartown Park and Ride lot at 11 am. Registration is at 10:45 am. You may call MVCS for more info at 774-549-9667 ext. 106.

The one constant — summer, fall, winter, or spring — is the amazing programs that continue at our Oak Bluffs library. Weekly Crafty Storytime is held on Wednesdays, Oct. 25 and Nov. 1, at 10:30 am. There will be spooktacular crafts in honor of Halloween. This is best for ages 3 and up. Glow Yoga for kids ages 4 to 7 takes place on Thursday, Oct. 26, at 6 pm. Join in for a Halloween themed glow-in-the-dark yoga. Please call to register as space is limited. This year the Halloween party at the library will be on Saturday, Nov. 4, from 10 to 11:30 am. It is time to be spooked, so put on your costume, walk through the scary tunnel, have a creepy snack and play terrifying games. Please remember that the Friends of the Library is sponsoring the Library Book Drive on Saturday, Oct. 21, from 12:30 to 2:30 pm. Bring your used books that are in good condition to the library meeting room, where they will be accepted.

Our Martha’s Vineyard Community Services Family Support Center for Disability Services will present a sensory-friendly showing of the film “Lego Ninjago.” During the film’s presentation, the lights are brought up, the sound is turned down, and audience members are welcome to get up, talk, dance or sing. This provides children with special needs, their families and friends an opportunity to enjoy a fun movie experience in an accepting environment. The movie will be shown on Saturday, Oct. 21, at 11 am at Entertainment Cinemas in Edgartown. Admission is free but please RSVP to Allyson Sysio at 508-693-7900, ext. 206.

A reminder that on Tuesday, Oct. 24, and Thursday, Oct. 26, there are parent conferences at the Oak Bluffs School and there will be noon dismissal on those days.

We send birthday smiles to Nathan Francis, Saige Araujo, and Jeannie Holenko on Oct. 20, Judy Williamson on the Oct. 22, Liz Field on Oct. 23, Chris Look III on Oct. 24, and Ann Baird and Addison Blake on Oct. 25.

Enjoy your week. Peace.