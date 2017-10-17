Red Stocking applications are now available. According to a press release, they are at the following locations: all schools, most banks, Health Care Access, Community Services, Island Wide Youth Collaborative, Food Pantry, the Department of Children and Families, the Boys and Girls Club, Wampanoag Tribe of Gay Head, and Martha’s Vineyard Insurance Agency offices. You must mail your completed application by Nov. 8 to receive a Thanksgiving food certificate. All applications must be turned in by Nov. 17. Distribution of clothing and toys is Friday, Dec. 15, from 9 am to noon at St. Augustine’s church. For questions, please call either Sandy Joyce, 508-776-0801, or Susie Wallo, 508-776-6050.