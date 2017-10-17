Tisbury: Clearing clutter

Heard on Main Street:

Just remember, once you are over the hill…you begin to pick up speed.

Kids ages 8 to 16 are invited to the Long Point Reservation Visitor Center to learn all about the sandplain grasslands of Martha’s Vineyard. A short presentation will be followed by hands-on activity for kids to explore the sandplain grassland at Long Point. The free program is today, Thursday, Oct. 19, from 3:30 to 4:30 pm, and Saturday, Oct. 21, from 10 to 11 am.

Friends of the Library will hold a Fiber and Fabric Sale to benefit the Vineyard Haven library on Saturday, Oct. 21, from 10:30 am to 3:30 pm. Yarns, fabrics, and needles will be available at bargain prices. And beginning at 2:30 pm, you can get a full bag for a great price.

On Wednesday, Oct. 25, ages 8 through 12 will learn how to sew circuits from 3:30 to 5 pm at the Vineyard Haven library. This means you can add decorative lights to your clothing or Halloween costumes or make light-up accessories. On Thursday, Oct. 26, from 3:30 to 5 pm, kids ages 5 and up, with their caregivers, are invited to decorate a canvas trick-or-treat bag for Halloween.

Get rid of your old refrigerator and scrap metal at Electronic Disposal Day on Saturday, Oct. 21, from 9 am to 2 pm at Community Services. Need to lose the vacuum or the TV or the washing machine? Do it and benefit Community Services programs at the same time.

My husband looks forward to this each fall. His hobby used to be to repair old computers for anyone who wanted help. When someone got a new one, he would show them how to set it up and often take the old one for parts. And now we have lots of parts and computers and all such things. Our intent is to get rid of a lot of stuff this Saturday. It just boils down to how many things he can fit in my car.

The Poetry Cafe at the Martha’s Vineyard Playhouse begins its season on Thursday, Nov. 2, at 7 pm. Doors open at 6:30 pm on the first Thursday of the month through April. This month, welcome Jennifer Smith-Turner, Fan Ogilvie, Clark Myers, and Christopher Legge. (The $10 entry fee includes pie and beverage.) Jennifer assures me that once again the choice words will be accompanied by choice desserts. Mark your calendar now.

Also coming up at the M.V. Playhouse: a wine-tasting and food-pairing fundraiser, “Taste Some of the Best Wines From Tuscany,” on Saturday, Nov. 4, from 5 to 7 pm. Support the playhouse, and have a delicious time doing it. Advance reservations are recommended as space is limited ($60 per person).

Have you considered the new idea for getting rid of clutter? You are supposed to start on the first day of the month. Toss out one thing. Then on the second day, you throw away two things. By the end of the month, you should be able to see a big difference. Maybe I will start now to plan for what I can toss on the 31st. Or, as one of my friends suggested, at the end of the month, you can shop.

Big bunches of birthday balloon wishes go out tomorrow to Jeff Serusa and Jackie Hunt. Wish the best on Saturday to Dylan Jacobs and Paul Angelastro.

Do you know what happened to the World War I monument that used to be in front of the old Vineyard Haven library?