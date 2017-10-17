West Tisbury: Honey for my tea

Just writing the date, Oct. 19, reminded me that the new babies I have enjoyed this past year are growing up. Lyla Bohan will be 1 year and 2 months old on Oct. 18, and Sawyer Rubens will turn 11 months old on this date. What a year it has been.

Now my friend Joanne Scott has a new grandson, Cameron Bent, born last Friday the 13th in Boston. Joanne just sent me a first picture of her holding Cameron with his big sister, Olivia, helping to support his head. We have all been awaiting the big day since learning that Joanne’s daughter, Tabor Stafford, and her husband, Chris Bent, were expecting.

Cameron is a perfect, healthy baby, all one could wish for. Can’t wait to meet him when he makes his first trip to the Island to visit Gram. Cameron is also the grandson of former West Tisbury resident and friend Bob Stafford and his wife, Patience, who now live in Maine.

As happy as births are, so sad are our losses. I was sorry to learn that Winkie Keith and Harvey Hinds died over the past couple of weeks. Jane Farrow’s family wrote a lovely obit that brought her vividly back to life for a few moments as I read it.

I had a wonderful phone visit with Linda Alley, catching up from the summer, hearing her tell me about the first winter farmers’ market last Saturday. The market has moved into the Ag Hall now, from 10 am to 1 pm every Saturday, just in time, as last Saturday was rainy and cool, making the benches by the Ag Hall’s fireplace a welcome place to sit and enjoy the roaring blaze. Linda kept the fire going, as well as selling her jams. Lots of vendors, music, neighbors getting together, and not so hectic as the summer markets. Glad it’s fall.

Diane Wall just called to invite Mike and me to dinner this week, when Teena and Charlie Parton will be here on the Island. Can’t wait to see them.

Peggy Stone is looking for volunteers to help with West Tisbury Parks and Recreation’s annual Halloween party. It will be at the Ag Hall from 6 to 8 pm on Halloween evening. If you are interested, please call Peggy at 508-696-0147.

Deborah Jernegan wants everyone to come to the 5th Annual Truckin’ M.V. on Saturday, Oct. 21, at the Martha’s Vineyard Regional High School parking lot from 11 am to 1:30 pm. It’s a fundraiser for Vineyard Montessori School — a truck lover’s dream of giant fire trucks and heavy equipment to see and explore. Hard to believe it’s been five years. I remember the first year they had the event, across the street from us at Fire Station 1. I loved watching the kids and the guys showing them around. Great fun. It has only gotten bigger and more popular. Entry fees are $10 for children under 12 or $25 per family. Call Debbie at 508-693-4090 for more information.

At the West Tisbury library this week: On Friday, Oct. 20, at 10:30 am, and Sunday, Oct. 22, at 4 pm, Cesar Atzic Marquez will be on hand for open chamber music rehearsals. All are welcome to bring instruments and play or just sit and enjoy the music. On Saturday at 3 pm, a rock concert for kids features Jellybone Rivers and the Maniacs of the Heart playing rock versions of classic children’s songs.

On Sunday afternoon, Oct. 22, from 1 to 3 pm, Doug Brush and Ken Vincent hold their Chess Club for kids of all ages and skill levels. Kids under 10 must be accompanied by an adult. Chessboards are provided. Sarah Vail will be at the library at 1 pm teaching a tote-bag sewing workshop for adults. Call the library, 508-693-3366, to sign up and get a materials list.

Monday, Oct. 23, Kanta Lipsky’s balance workshop will meet at 11:30 am, and Dave Kish will show a jazz film and host a discussion about it at 7 pm. Please note that the library will be closed Wednesday morning, Oct. 25, for staff training and will open at 1 pm.

Fred Thornbrough, who keeps bees next door to us, told me that none of his hives made any honey this summer. Fred is full of interesting information about beekeeping and all the trials of maintaining healthy hives.

Unintentionally imported varroa mites and nonnative bees, outdated and disproven breeding practices, weird weather patterns, predators, probably plain old good or bad luck, too, all play a part in keeping hives healthy or having them die off. Scary, as without bees, plants couldn’t pollinate and produce food. And there would be no honey for my tea.