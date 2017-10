On Tuesday, Oct. 31, from 3:30 to 5 pm, the West Tisbury library will host its annual Halloween party. According to a press release, there will be hayrides, face painting, treats, and costumes galore! Come in costume, hop on a hayride, make some crafts, and enjoy spooky refreshments. The event is sponsored by the Friends of West Tisbury Library, and it’s free and open to the public.

For more information, call the library at 508-693-3366, or email olarsen@clamsnet.org.