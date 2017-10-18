A successful drive

To the Editor:

On behalf of the Edgartown Public Library, we would like to thank all the volunteers and local businesses that made our second annual Clothing Swap such a success. Our volunteers, who ranged from staff members to Friends of the Library, members of the community, and patrons, were so helpful in making it all happen. These volunteers helped sort clothing, set up for the event, ensured that the event ran smoothly, and even baked and prepared refreshments. We also had two amazing face painters, Elizabeth Bonifacio and Kelly Berninger, who donated their time, making for some very happy kids.

An exciting part of the day was the raffle, which raised money for the Friends of the Library, the organization that supports our programs. The support from our local community was overwhelming. Donors included All-Phaze Eggxcavation, Annie Parsons, Atria restaurant, Barn Bowl and Bistro, By the Sea Salt, Cindy Bonnell, Dos Santos House Cleaning, Driftwood Jewelry, Edgartown Pizza, Head High Kombucha, LulaRoe by Tabitha Andrews, Morning Glory Farm, MV Auto Detailing, Phoenix Rogers, Pizza Di Napoli, the Rosbeck Family, Shiretown Meats, and the Thomas family.

A special thanks to Margaret of Martha’s Closet for the incredible clothing donations, as well as the loan of many much-needed clothes hangers. We are happy to report that the remainder of clothing and items were donated to the Food Pantry’s Clothes to Go program.

Island Youth Task Force provided shoppers with reusable bags. Music rang out softly through the program room as parents shopped, while their kids mingled and browsed through the free books, toys, and games. All in all it was a great community event, and we are looking forward to next year. If you would like to be a part of this event in the future, please contact Elyce Bonnell at the Edgartown library (ebonnell@clamsnet.org, or call 508-627-4221).

Elyce Bonnell

Circulation Supervisor

Edgartown Public Library