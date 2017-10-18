Bridge Results: Oct. 9-12

No game was held at the Edgartown Bridge Club, on Oct. 9, due to the holiday.

At the Oct. 10, 7 pm game of Martha’s Vineyard Bridge Club in Vineyard Haven, 10 pairs competed. Finishing in first place were Dan and Nancy Cabot, followed by Diana Dozier and Joan Perrine in second, Dave Donald and Michel Riel in third, and Barbara Besse and Carol Whitmarsh in fourth.

At the Oct. 12, 7 pm game of the Island Bridge Club in West Tisbury, six pairs competed. Bea Phear and Barbara Silk finished in first place, followed by Diana Dozier and Joan Perrine in second.