Catch, shoot, and release

Fisherman Jim Wareing won first place in the Martha’s Vineyard Striped Bass and Bluefish Derby photo contest for this photo of his daughter, Leah Wareing, throwing a striped bass back into the water.

“Leah helps catch her own squid to use as bait, and we had been out fishing on the beach since about 4 am that day on the south shore with friends that we fish with every Derby,” Mr. Wareing wrote to The Times in an email. “She caught several bass and bluefish that morning and released them all. She loves the Derby and all the beautiful places we get to spend time and see the friends she has made.”

A smiling Leah walked to the stage to collect the award for the prize-winning photo at the closing ceremony on Sunday.