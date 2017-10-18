Catherine Deese honored for contribution to Portuguese community

State Rep. Dylan Fernandes, D- Falmouth, was on-Island Sunday to award Catherine Deese of Oak Bluffs with the 2017 Heritage Day of Portugal award. The award was presented at the Portuguese American Club.

The award recognizes Portuguese-American residents who have advanced Portuguese culture in their communities, according to a press release.

“Like many families across the Cape and Islands, my family immigrated from Portugal, and it is so important that we preserve our Portuguese heritage,” said Mr. Fernandes, who is Azorean. “Catherine Deese is so deserving of this state recognition because of her tireless engagement and advocacy for the Portuguese community.”

Mr. Fernandes made the trip to Martha’s Vineyard because Ms. Deese could not make the State House ceremony in June.