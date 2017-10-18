Court Report: Oct 6-16

Oct. 6, 2017

Jared C. McCauley, Hudson, N.H.; DOB 2/26/93, negligent operation of a motor vehicle, leaving the scene of property damage: continued to pretrial conference.

Jasmine M. Robinson, West Tisbury; DOB 4/4/96, assault and battery on a family/household member, vandalizing property: continued to pretrial conference.

Oct. 13, 2017

James F. Gibson, Sarasota, Fla.; DOB 5/14/76, assault and battery on a family/household member: continued to pretrial conference.

Michael J. Murphy, Vineyard Haven; DOB 1/11/52, disturbing the peace: to be dismissed upon payment of $150 court cost; disorderly conduct on public conveyance: dismissed at the request of the Commonwealth; municipal bylaw or ordinance violation: dismissed at the request of the Commonwealth.

Desmond D. Pope, Boston; DOB 2/22/83, OUI-liquor or .08%: dismissed at the request of the Commonwealth; negligent operation of a motor vehicle: continued without finding for one year, must pay $250 HIF, $50 VW, and $500 court cost; wrong way on a state highway: not responsible.

James F. Pringle, Oak Bluffs; DOB 10/18/41, OUI-liquor or .08%: dismissed at the request of the Commonwealth; negligent operation of a motor vehicle: continued without finding for one year, must pay $250 HIF, $50 VW, $50 PSF, and complete 20 hours of community service.

Graciano D. Rocha, Vineyard Haven; DOB 3/8/88, resisting arrest, unlicensed operation of motor vehicle, unregistered motor vehicle: continued to pretrial conference.

Graciano D. Rocha, Edgartown; DOB 3/8/88, operating motor vehicle with suspended license: continued to pretrial conference.

Arlyton Rodrigues, Vineyard Haven; DOB 12/29/81, unlicensed operation of motor vehicle: to be dismissed upon payment of $250 court cost and the completion of eight hours of community service.

Josiah I. Sylva, Vineyard Haven; DOB 4/8/79, OUI-liquor or .08%, child endangerment while OUI, negligent operation of a motor vehicle, marked lanes violation: continued to pretrial conference.

Milenko Zeljkovic, Vineyard Haven; DOB 7/27/93, uninsured motor vehicle: to be dismissed upon payment of $250 court cost; operating a motor vehicle with suspended registration: dismissed at the request of the Commonwealth.

October 16, 2017

Adam S. Weinstein, Vineyard Haven; DOB 5/18/72, shoplifting by asportation: to be dismissed upon payment of $250 court cost.