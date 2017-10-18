Explore iconic Vineyard habitats

Long Point Wildlife Refuge in West Tisbury is one of the Island’s gems, and kids ages 8 to 10 years old are invited to explore it this Thursday, Oct. 19, from 3:30 to 4:30 pm, and Saturday, Oct. 21, from 10 to 11 am. Join a Trustees educator and learn about one of Martha’s Vineyard’s most iconic habitats, the sandplain grassland. Educators will introduce the basics of our ecosystems while facilitating ecological curiosity and scientific thinking. For more information, visit thetrustees.org, or call 508-693-7662.